PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who drove towards a Phoenix motorcycle officer on Monday morning.
According to Phoenix police, the officer was doing traffic enforcement in the area of 7th Street and Southern Avenue at around 7 a.m. and attempted to stop a speeding vehicle.
Police said the vehicle continued to a dirt parking lot, did a u-turn and drove towards the motorcycle officer. The officer laid his bike down to avoid being struck by the oncoming vehicle.
Officers have located the suspect’s vehicle but have not located the suspect.
The officer involved in the incident was not injured.