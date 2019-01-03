PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a man hospitalized Wednesday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal with the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
When officers responded to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Carbajal said the suspect is still outstanding and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.
