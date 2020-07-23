PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A wounded man who flagged down police early Thursday morning is dead, and investigators are trying to find the person who shot him.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, the man and a woman flagged down officers in the area of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road shortly after 3 a.m. The man had been shot.
Police say the two were driving with another man. That man reportedly shot the victim less than half a mile away from where he and the woman contacted police. The suspect ran away. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the hospital. No other details were immediately available.
“Detectives are working to identify a suspect description and what led up to the shooting,” Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said in an email to media outlets.
She said there will be extended road restrictions on 91st Avenue from Durango Street to Lower Buckeye Road while police conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation.