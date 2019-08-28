GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who they say assaulted a veteran at a Glendale restaurant.
According to Glendale police Sgt. John Roth, it all started in the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 17 with a physical fight at the restaurant near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road at about 2:30 a.m.
Roth said the fight started inside the busy restaurant and continued outside into the parking lot.
When officers arrived, witnesses told them that the victim was on the ground unconscious and they were performing CPR until first responders arrived.
The victim, identified as 27-year-old Adam McClure, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He has short black hair, forearm tattoos and was wearing a red Cardinals shirt with long grey shorts and black sneakers.
Police say he was with a Hispanic man wearing a black tank top, jeans, and pink sneakers with tattoos on his arms. Also with him were a Caucasian female wearing a green dress and a Hispanic or Caucasian female wearing a red dress.
They were seen leaving in possibly a dark or red colored SUV.
Police say McClure had recently returned from a deployment in Afghanistan. His family is working with Glendale police and Silent Witness to find the identity of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.