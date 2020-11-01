PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed in a central Phoenix neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a neighborhood northeast of Seventh and Roosevelt streets around noon.
Responding officers found a woman shot in a vehicle. Officers began administering first aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
Police say officers are searching around the neighborhood for the suspected shooter. There was no suspect description immediately available.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.