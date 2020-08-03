PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed in west Phoenix Monday morning.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a home near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road for calls regarding a shooting. Witnesses told officers they heard a shot fired, and then saw people running from a nearby residence.
Police found a woman inside who had been shot, and requested Phoenix Fire paramedics. When fire crews arrived, they declared the woman dead at the scene. The woman has not yet been identified.
Officers learned during their investigation that an argument is what led to the woman being shot, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. There was no information available regarding the suspect, or how their relation to the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).