CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Chandler left one person with serious injuries Saturday afternoon.
According to Chandler police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard around 1 p.m. Officers found a person who had been shot and searched the area for the suspect. Paramedics rushed the person to the hospital in critical condition. There was no information available about what led up to the shooting.
Officers searched the area for several hours, but the suspect has still not been caught. Police say officers will be in the area for an extended amount of time while the investigation continues.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.