TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a sexual assault was reported on ASU's campus.
According to the ASU Police Department, the assault happened Tuesday night just before 7:30 p.m.
The victim told ASU PD that the suspect approached her while she was walking near the PE West building. She said he forced her into a nearby bathroom where he sexually assaulted her.
Officers were unable to find the suspect and are still searching for him. He is described as a black male with a muscular build, wearing a black shirt with red and gray trim and camo shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call ASU Police at 480-965-7100.
A crime alert has been posted: Sexual assault of non-ASU affiliated victim at Tempe PE West. Call ASU Police immediately if you have any information on this crime (480)965-7100. https://t.co/YRsud5PggA pic.twitter.com/A0buNAFYM5— Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) April 10, 2019
