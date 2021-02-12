PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near 26th Avenue and Washington Street Friday morning.
Officers arrived on scene around 7:45 a.m. after receiving calls regarding two men shooting at each other, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.
Witnesses told police that multiple vehicles and people were seen fleeing the scene before they arrived. Police searched the area with the assistance of a canine unit.
Police learned that a man with gun shot wounds was brought from the shooting scene and dropped off at a local hospital. His injuries are not life threatening. He has not been cooperative with investigators.
Washington Street from 26th to 27th avenues will be closed for several hours as investigators process the scene, police say.
No arrests have been made yet. This is an ongoing investigation.