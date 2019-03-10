PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for two men who stole cigarettes from a Circle K on Christmas morning.
Around 3 a.m., the pair went into the convenience store on Peoria Avenue at 35th Avenue and went behind the employee-only counter, police said.
They then started taking different packs of cigarettes and the clerk confronted them. That's when one of the men threatened the clerk with a hammer.
After taking the cigarette packs, they ran off, police said.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 18 to 20 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with black hair, brown eyes, a medium build, a mustache and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man 18 to 20 years, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, has black hair, brown eyes, a thin build and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Police said he had the hammer.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.