PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public's help in finding a man who they say sexually harassed a woman at her workplace.
According to police, the man approached the 42-year-old woman who was working by herself at a business near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road Tuesday morning.
Police say the man physically grabbed her body while making sexually suggestive comments. She was able to fight him off. The man then ran away from the business.
The man is described as white or Hispanic, about 20 to 30 years old, wearing a red hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white soles. He has tattoos on both sides of his neck, a possible tattoo on his cheek and a possible scar at his hairline.
If you recognize the man in the video and photos, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous.