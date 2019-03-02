PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a CVS store last month.
On Feb. 19, around 9 p.m., a man entered a CVS store near 16th Street and Camelback Road and started putting items inside of his coat. As the suspect began leaving the store, an employee tried to stop him, police said.
The suspect then showed a knife and told the clerk to not stop him. He left the store and got into a dark-colored, possibly black, Pontiac Grand Am driven by another person, police said.
The suspect is described as a white man who is about 55 years old. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He had brown hair, a mustache and tattoos on his chest and neck area. He was wearing dark clothing and black framed eyeglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.