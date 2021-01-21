MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are searching for a man wanted in connection to multiple home invasions and attempted sexual assaults. Mesa police released photos of the man on their social media channels Thursday night, hoping that someone might help identify him.
The man is suspected of four home invasion incidents and attempted sexual assaults, all involving women's apartments in complexes between Dobson and Alma School roads, north of Southern Avenue. The suspect either pushed his way into the victims' apartment or got in through unlocked doors and violently tried sexually assaulting the victims, police say.
The assaults happened at the below locations and dates and happened between 9:30 p.m. and 7 a.m.
- 1030 S. Stewart - 12/10/20
- 1030 S. Stewart - 1/20/21
- 1840 W. Emelita - 1/21/21
- 1620 W. Southern Ave. - 1/21/21
The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, between 5'10" and 6 foot, has an athletic build and short black hair (about 1-2 inch twists). In two of the assaults, the man is seen wearing a black hoodie with "Premiere Soccer" in green lettering.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211.