PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death after a 78-year-old woman was found dead in a mobile home in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police Sgt. Tommy Thompson, officers responded to a call of a person found in a mobile home near 32nd Street and Bell Road at 1:30 p.m. Officers said the woman, identified as Marilyn Grace Staudt, appeared to have been dead for several days.
Thompson says the circumstances around her death are suspicious because the home had been ransacked and a man was seen leaving the house at around the same time Staudt was last seen alive. Police provided a composite sketch of that man.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this man or his whereabouts to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.