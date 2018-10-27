PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a store last month in west Phoenix.
On Sept. 21, around 9:47 p.m., the man walked into a store near 67th Avenue and Buren Street, and asked about cigarettes before leaving the store, according to Phoenix Police.
The man came back and entered the store again with a "stun-gun type" of device and demanded all of the money from the register, police said.
The man then fled the store and was seen leaving the area on a bicycle.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 25 to 30 years old. He was between 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a heavy build and a tattoo on his neck.
Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.