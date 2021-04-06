PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man and then took off on Tuesday night.
It happened on 27th Avenue just north of Bethany Home Road, around 8:15. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the road who had been significantly hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police said the person behind the wheel drove off before officers got there. Investigators say their work is just beginning and they don't have descriptions of the suspect or the car. 27th Avenue is closed at about Rose Lane.