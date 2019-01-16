GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) − Two suspects are on the run after they allegedly robbed a Taco Bell late Tuesday night in Glendale.
Police say the armed robbery took place at the Taco Bell near 66th Avenue and Camelback Road at 8:10 p.m.
Witnesses told officers that two suspects possibly armed with a firearm entered the store and demanded money.
The suspects then fled on foot from the restaurant.
Police had set up perimeter and were actively searching for the suspects. It's unclear if the suspects were ever apprehended.
One of the suspects was a 5-foot-6-inch Hispanic male in his 20s wearing a blue sweatshirt. The other suspect is a 5-foot-2-inch Hispanic female in her 20s wearing a black sweater and dark-colored beanie hat.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.