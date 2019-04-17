PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say the armed man entered the Wells Fargo bank near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.
He passed a demand note to the teller and also verbally demanded money, threatening the teller with a gun.
Authorities say after he received an undisclosed amount of money, the man fled in a black SUV.
He is described as a black male, between 5-foot-8-inches to 5-foot-10-inches tall, 40 to 45 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black baseball cap and black gloves.
Authorities say no one was injured and no other suspects were seen.
Anyone with information regarding this bank robbery or the suspect is asked to call the FBI at 623-466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Tips can also be reported to tips.fbi.gov.
