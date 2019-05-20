KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Authorities in Surprise are searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen in Idaho, and is believed to be in danger.
Sandra Rios-Chavez, age 17, is believed to have been kidnapped by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez from a Wendy's parking lot in Jerome County, Idaho, on Sunday, May 19, at around 6 p.m.
Authorities in Arizona got involved after the suspect's phone was pinged in Kingman Monday night.
[VIDEO: Vehicle found in Amber Alert in Surprise, police searching for suspect, girl]
Officials said Rodriguez-Perez was driving a black Audi, which they tried to pull over in Surprise but the driver fled.
Police later found the abandoned car near the area of Grand Avenue and Deer Valley in Surprise.
Officials are canvassing the area for the suspect and victim.
There are four agencies on the scene assisting in the search. As the Surprise Police Department is leading the search, Goodyear and Peoria police, DPS and MCSO officials are helping too.
Officers said there is a past history of domestic violence between the suspect and victim, and there is a No Contact order in effect against Perez.
*PLEASE SHARE* An Amber Alert has been issued for Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, of Idaho. Police say Miguel Rodriguez-Perez abducted her. His phone has pinged in Kingman. He has contacts in Mexico. He has a 2015 black Audi A4 with Idaho plate 2J-83179. Please call 911 if you see them. pic.twitter.com/hhHNWF4VrG— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 21, 2019
The Arizona Department of Public Safety sent an emergency alert 6:53 p.m. to smartphones that said, "AMBER Alert in this area until 7:51 AM MDT Monitor Radio or TV Arizona Dep."
Approximately 28 minutes later, DPS sent a second alert that said "Jerome, ID AMBER Alert: LIC/2J83179 (ID) 2015 Black Audi A4 4-Door."
(9) comments
Fleeing to Canada was closer than Mexico. They would have stuck out more there than Idaho. In AZ, they fit right in. Build that wall
Just hurry and build the wall.
Why the h3ll would they say they pinged his phone or give him any information on their tracking methods. He could obviously read this info and get rid of his phone and try to cover his tracks better.
aZ family is behind. there is live video of the vehicle surrounded.....822pm
AZ Family 3 just showed the abandoned Audi A4 on 8pm news. Get the bloodhounds on that car and determine which direction they took off on.
Round em up sort it out[alien]
That's some deep thought, Robs! повезло тебе!
Kidnapped my a$s, more like some high school love drama.
We'll defer to your (un)questionable expertise.
From the AZ-DOT: "Police say they suspect that Miguel Rodriguez-Perez abducted her Sunday evening from her job at a Wendy's restaurant in Jerome, Idaho. There is a protection order against him and he has threatened and assualted her, police say." - not drama, domestic violence
