Police searching for 11-year-old boy who went missing in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Sunday morning. He was last seen around 11 a.m. near University and Stapley drives in Mesa.
Police say the child, Henri Ramirez-Sanchez, left with a blue backpack that had clothes in it. When his family returned home, they noticed he left his cellphone but locked the home's main door.
Ramirez-Sanchez is said to appear white or Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue, button-up shirt, blue pants and black shoes that looked like a school uniform.