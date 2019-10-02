GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— Police said an 11-year-old girl never came home Wednesday night in Glendale.
The girl, Aelaf Fatthi, was last seen leaving school shortly after noon Wednesday walking east with a friend from 73rd and Missouri avenues-- the opposite direction of her home.
Officers and neighbors were canvassing the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road Wednesday night but have not been able to find the girl.
Police said they do no believe, at this point, that this is an abduction. Aelaf may have been upset over something that happened at school.
She was last seen wearing a pink and white sweater, jeans and carrying a full, dark red backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.