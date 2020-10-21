PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa police searched for clues at a south Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday night in connection to Friday's food truck shooting in Mesa that killed a 1-year-old baby boy.
Officers were on scene at an apartment complex off of Seventh Avenue, just south of Southern Avenue for several hours. Witnesses said they saw SWAT team members at the complex and a lot of law enforcement vehicles. An Arizona's Family crew on scene saw U.S Marshals on scene assisting in the investigation as well.
Aerial video showed a tow truck removing a silver Kia Soul, which is a box-type SUV. Detectives wouldn't say what else they found at the apartment complex and could not say if any arrests have been made.
Police said on Friday night around 9:30 p.m., the suspect opened fire from a white or silver box-style SUV into the food truck event. Seven people were shot, including 1-year-old Sebastian Duran. He later died at the hospital. The others suffered injuries ranging from minor to severe but they survived.
The shooting sparked a Valley-wide manhunt and police offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. Aerial video from Wednesday night showed Mesa Police SUVs leaving the complex around 11 p.m.