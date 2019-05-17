PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- How safe is your car while you're working out at the gym?
Police in Phoenix are searching for a woman they say stole a car from the parking lot of a Planet Fitness.
The incident happened Monday, April 8, at the Planet Fitness near 40th Street and Thomas Road.
Police say the victim arrived at the gym at about 6:20 p.m. Instead of using a locker, the victim hung his keys on a "key board."
A short time later, security video shows the suspect strolling by and plucking a set of keys off the board.
She can then be seen leaving the gym.
That's when police say she stole the victim's car from the parking lot.
The stolen car is a red 2015 Scion TC.
The suspect is described as a white woman, 25-30 years old with long brown hair. She was wearing a gray spandex top.
If you think you recognize her or know anything about the incident, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org.
You remain completely anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect.
