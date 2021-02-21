CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are looking for a suspect or suspects in a shooting Sunday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of San Tan Park near Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road.
One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect or suspects in the shooting remain at large.
If you have any information about the shooting or noticed any suspicious activity near the park, you're asked to call Chandler police.
#PoliceIncident - We are investigating a critical incident in the area of San Tan Park, 2301 E Frye Rd. No suspect(s) in custody. Call Chandler PD for any suspicious activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/EcjEY1cI7B— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) February 22, 2021