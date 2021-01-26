PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for the shooter who put a man in the hospital Tuesday morning.
It happened in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road at about 9 a.m., according to Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, but the suspect had already run away.
The wounded man, who has not been identified, was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.
Investigators are trying to identify the suspect, determine the connection between that person and the victim, and piece together the events leading up to the shooting.