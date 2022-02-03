PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says it is searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex early Thursday morning. Officers were called out to Black Canyon Highway and Rose Lane, north of Bethany Home Road, around 1:45 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported a stabbing.
Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are still working on learning what led up to the stabbing. While no details were immediately available, authorities confirmed they are looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO.