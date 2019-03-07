PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a sexual assault happened on ASU's downtown Phoenix campus.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in an outdoor stairwell, according to Arizona State University Police Department.
ASU Police said the initial report was provided by Phoenix Police Department, which said the victim was struck on the head and dragged into a stairwell where the sexual assault happened.
Police said the victim was not a student at ASU.
The suspect was described as a black man, about 30 to 40 years old. He is bald, had a "normal build" and was wearing a hat, a light blue sweatshirt, a purple t-shirt and blue jeans.
ASU Police said Phoenix Police Department is handling the investigation.
ASU Police said anyone with information about the incident was asked to call them at 480-965-7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.