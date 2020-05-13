PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 71st Avenue and McDowell Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are working to identify the suspect and the motive. Police say the shooter and the victim may have known each other, and the suspect could be driving a dark-colored vehicle.
If you have any information, please contact the police.
