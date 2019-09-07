AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Along with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, the Avondale Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning bank robbery.
The FBI says it happened around 10:30 a.m. at a Chase Bank in the area of 170th Avenue and Indian School Road, near Westwind Parkway in Avondale.
Jill McCabe of the Phoenix FBI reported that a man is suspected of demand money from the bank teller, taking the money and running out of the bank.
McCabe confirms no one was hurt during the bank robbery.
The investigation of this incident is still underway.
If you recognize the suspect in the pictures provided or have any information on this incident, please contact the FBI or Silent Witness.
This story will be updated as more develops.
