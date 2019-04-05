PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police are looking for Michael Harrison, a 38-year-old man who could be a danger to himself.
The Peoria Police Department is turning to the public for help finding Harrison.
Harrison was last seen near 95th and Olive avenues Friday at 10:30 a.m. He left his home without letting anyone know where he was going.
Harrison is said to be biracial with a height of 5 feet, 11 inches. He has a stocky built and long dark hair with yarn braided throughout it.
When he left home, Harrison was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. He does not have any other clothing with him.
Harrison may be driving a 2012 blue Mazda 2 hatchback with Arizona license plate BLC4981. The vehicle also is reported to have damage to the driver's side between the rear door and the trunk.
Anyone who has information on Harrison's whereabouts can contact the Peoria Police Department via email or at 623-773-8311. (Click phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
