MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a victim near the Arizona State University Polytechnic campus in Mesa.

ASU families got the alert from police late Monday night. The attack happened near Williams Field and Power roads, in the West Desert Village area.

Police say a man armed with a black handgun held up a victim at gunpoint and stole the victim's jewelry. The suspect then ran away in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5'11" with a medium build. He was wearing black clothing and had a black bandana on his face.

If anyone sees the suspect or suspicious activity, they're urged to call 911 or ASU police at 480-955-3456.

This incident comes two days after a student was shot and killed on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson. Police say 20-year-old Forrest Beckett Keys was shot near a parking garage on campus. The suspect remains at large in that case.