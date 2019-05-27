PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police say a 25-year-old woman was killed after she failed to stop for a stop sign and was T-Boned by a dump truck.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Pima Street, which is just south of Buckeye.
The woman, now identified as Denise Cruz , was driving a 2004 Dodge Caravan with a one-year-old girl in the vehicle.
Phoenix police say Cruz was eastbound on Pima Street when she ran a stop sign, and was hit by a dump truck.
That truck was driven by a 64-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries.
The dump truck landed on its side and collided with three other vehicles. Several people in those cars suffered minor injuries.
Cruz was critically hurt in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The baby girl was transported to the hospital, but she is expected to survive.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Phoenix police are investigating.
(2) comments
More low skilled low knowledge Arizona drivers doing their thing. Raise the skill level and the knowledge level standards required to be allowed to receive a driver's license in the state of Arizona and to keep a driver's license in the state of Arizona. Low standards should not be acceptable in Arizona.
Agreed. How many actually take the exam to earn the privilege to drive? Let alone provide mandatory insurance. Too many unlicensed, undocumented, uninsured drivers out there.
