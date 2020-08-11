TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police arrested a woman after officers say they found nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and a gun in a car.
Savannah Hernandez, 20, faces charges of possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and misconduct involving weapons.
On Aug. 8, at around 10 a.m., Tempe patrol officers pulled over a car near Priest Drive and Baseline Road. During the traffic stop, police say the driver consented to a search of the car. The driver and passenger denied to officers that there were any illegal substances or weapons in the vehicle.
However, during a search of the car, one of the officers reportedly discovered 976 fentanyl pills in the seat pouch behind the driver's seat. Additionally, officers say they also found a handgun in a purse in the car.
Police say, Hernandez, who was the passenger of the vehicle, admitted to possession of the drugs and gun.