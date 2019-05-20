BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Buckeye Police Department has released the name of the teenager who died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday.
The victim is 19-year-old Edgar Miguel Acevedo from Illinois, police said. He was living in Phoenix and served in the military.
According to police, Acevedo was riding with a group of friends when around 7:30 a.m. he and another motorcycle rider went down in front of the Love's Traffic Stop on Miller Road just south of Interstate 10.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: 1 dead following crash involving 2 motorcycles in Buckeye]
Acevedo and the other rider were both taken to the hospital. Acevedo died there. The other rider didn't have life-threatening injuries and was alert and talking at the time.
An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.