PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way while impaired on north Valley freeways this weekend.
Garrett William Ruby, 20, faces two counts of aggravated DUI/wrong-way driving, and one count of endangerment.
On Sunday, Sept. 15 at around 2 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were notified about a wrong-way driver.
Multiple people called 911 to report a driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Pinnacle Peak Road.
One of those drivers who encountered the wrong-way car was a Phoenix police lieutenant, who said he had to "take evasive action" to avoid a crash.
A short time later, troopers were able to locate the car and pull over the driver near Loop 101 and Beardsley Road.
According to the police report, the driver, later identified as Ruby, was still seated in the driver's seat with what appeared to be remnants of vomit on his pants, shirt, and the driver's seat.
Police say Ruby "smelled strongly of throw up" and "had a moderate odor of an intoxicating beverage emanating from his breath."
Ruby had "red, bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech," according to the police report. "He had a fatigued look on his face and had difficulty maintaining his balance."
When field sobriety tests indicated the possibility of intoxication, Ruby was "placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence," police said.
The police report states that Ruby "admitted to consuming beer while partying with friends at a Tempe apartment complex" and "admitted feeling impaired while driving."
He also told police "he did not know where he was" when he was pulled over, according to the police report.
Breath tests in the field indicated that his blood alcohol content was more than 0.1, which is above the legal definition of impaired (0.08).
Police say additional counts of endangerment could be added to Ruby's charges after the drivers who called 911 are contacted.
Ruby is due in court for a status conference on Sept. 23. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 25.