PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS) – Police have arrested a man who they say stabbed his 89-year-old step-grandfather to death in Peoria early Friday morning.
According to the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the area of 91st and Peoria avenues (just west of the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway) at about 3 a.m. The officers found the victim at the scene, but the suspect, whom police identified as Shaun Gentilo, was not there. Despite paramedics’ best efforts, the victim died at the scene.
Police say Gentilo, 41, returned to the scene about three hours later. Officers say they took him into custody without incident, but at this point, investigators don’t know why he allegedly stabbed his step-grandfather.
The Peoria Police Department said Gentilo will be booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and domestic violence. It’s not clear if Gentilo has any criminal history. Investigators are still piecing together what led up to this morning's stabbing.
No other information was immediately available.