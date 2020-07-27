PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are conducting a death investigation after an elderly man was found dead inside a Phoenix home. Police say that the man's adult son barricaded himself inside and would not allow officers to come in.
This all started at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, when officers were called to a home near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road to do a welfare check. Someone had reported a foul odor coming from the property.
Police learned that an elderly man lived there and was being cared for by his adult son. But when officers arrived, the son refused to let them inside, and police say he barricaded himself inside the residence.
The Phoenix police Special Assignments Unit (SAU) was called to to try to negotiate with the man. After hours of negotiation, police say the "SAU officers used tactics to make entry into the residence where they detained the adult son." Officers also located the elderly man in the residence, but he was declared dead at the scene.
The cause of the man's death will be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner. Phoenix police say the investigation is ongoing.