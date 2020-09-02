PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A fight at a west Phoenix home turned into a homicide investigation Tuesday night, and now Phoenix police say they have a suspect in custody.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a call about "an unknown trouble" in the neighborhood northeast of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road just before 9 p.m. Officers said two men had gotten into a fight in the backyard of a house.
Sgt. Ann Justus said investigators believe James Vu, 24, used a crowbar to hit a 64-year-old man in the head. According to public court document, Vu hit the victim "repeatedly" with the crowbar. The victim, whom police have not identified, died at the hospital.
Police say Vu told them he had been hit with the crowbar first but noted in the probable cause for arrest statement that "there was no sign of any significant injury where he described being struck."
Vu reportedly told officers that he took the crowbar from the victim and then hit him a total of six times. "James stated the victim was on his hands and knees trying to get up off the ground when he repeatedly struck him," the arresting officer wrote in their statement.
Police said not only was there an age difference between Vu and the victim, but also a significant difference in size. Vu is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 300 pounds. The victim was 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and half Vu's weight.
Police also said a witness heard the victim yelling at Vu to stop.
Justus said Vu facing a charge of second-degree murder.
It's not clear what sparked the fight or how the two men might have known each other, but Vu's court documents describe the victim as a "prior resident" of the home where the fight took place.
A judge set a $1 million secured appearance bond for Vu.