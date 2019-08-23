PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a female driver plowed into a Phoenix bus stop Friday morning after her brakes went out.
It happened around 9 a.m. near Van Buren and 32nd streets in Phoenix.
The car ran right into the bus stop and sent it flying, then careened into an Exxon gas station parking lot.
Luckily, the car missed hitting any gas pumps, which were just a few feet away.
The white car involved appeared to have some serious damage, but we're being told all injuries are very minor, and no one was transported to the hospital.
It's not clear how many people were injured.
