Police say 2 deadly shootings in Phoenix 'are likely related'

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police on Wednesday said they believe two deadly shootings that happened within about 30 minutes of each other in Phoenix earlier this week “are likely related.”
A total of three people died.
Two men were killed in the first shooting, which happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, in the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues.
Police identified the victims as David Romero, 18, and Gabriel Chacon, 24.
Both men were found shot to death in the street, police said. Several casings were recovered from the scene.
About 30 minutes after Romero and Chacon were shot and killed, police responded to another shooting call about 6 miles away in the neighborhood of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Officers found a woman who had been shot to death. Police will not release her name until they can notify her next of kin.
According to investigators, a vehicle matching the description of one that was spotted leaving both scenes was found in the area of 31st Avenue and Van Buren Street.
That's more than 10.7 miles from the first shooting scene and 4.5 miles from the second.
“Investigators have determined that these two scenes are likely related,” Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department said in an email update Wednesday.
Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shootings nor have they said anything about how or even if the victims might be connected.
If you know anything about either of the shootings, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.
