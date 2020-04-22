CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Camp Verde man has been arrested for allegedly having images on his computer of children involved in sexual activities. Some of the children in the pictures were under 10 years old, detectives say.
Martin Palumbo, 60, faces 6 counts of sexual exploitation of minors.
The investigation began in March, when information came into the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force and the Camp Verde Marshall’s Office about a person downloading and sharing pornographic images of children.
Detectives were able to identify Palumbo as a possible suspect, and deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) served a warrant at Palumbo's home last week. During the search, a damaged laptop was found in the house. Deputies say Palumbo admitted breaking the laptop, "knowing the child pornography images stored on the computer would land him in jail," according to a YCSO news release.
Detectives say they were able to extract 6 images off the laptop that involved minors engaged in sexual activity/positions. Palumbo was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center but has since been released on a $10,000 bond.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued a strong statement about child pornography. It reads:
The production of child pornography creates a permanent record of a child’s sexual abuse. When these images are placed on the Internet and disseminated online, the victimization of the children continues in perpetuity. Experts and victims agree that victims depicted in child pornography often suffer a lifetime of re-victimization by knowing the images of their sexual abuse are on the Internet forever. The children exploited in these images must live with the permanency, longevity, and circulation of such a record of their sexual victimization. This often creates lasting psychological damage to the child, including disruptions in sexual development, self-image, and developing trusting relationships with others in the future.