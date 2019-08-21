CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Chandler man is accused of stealing a moving truck that was parked outside a care home. But he got more than he bargained for. When the suspect got into the truck, there was an elderly man sitting in the passenger seat.
On Aug. 14, police say 28-year-old Marvin Smith climbed into a Budget moving truck that was parked outside a care home near Pecos and Dobson roads in Chandler.
According to the police report, Smith drove the truck a short distance away before abandoning the truck and the 85-year-old man near Price and Frye roads.
But before they stopped, the victim asked Smith if he would speak to his son on his cell phone.
But instead, police say Smith grabbed the man's cell phone, jumped out of the truck and took off running northbound on Price Road.
Police later located Smith a short time later. They say that the victim's phone was in his possession, as well as a used syringe.
Smith, faces charges of kidnapping, endangerment, and theft.
This is not Smith's first brush with the law.
Police say he has been arrested 21 times before in the city of Chandler, and has had previous convictions of assault, aggravated robbery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, burglary, endangerment, robbery, and shoplifting.