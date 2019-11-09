Police say at least 1 dead after Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix convenience store Saturday night.
It happened a little before 9:00 p.m. at a Circle K in the area of 16th Street and Southern Avenue, police said.
Police also say a nearby barricade situation at a home near 15th street and Sunland Avenue is related to this shooting.
