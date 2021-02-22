MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have given the all clear after a man robbed a victim near the Arizona State University Polytechnic campus in Mesa.

ASU families got the alert from police late Monday night. The attack happened near Williams Field and Power roads, in the West Desert Village area.

Police say a man armed with a black handgun held up a victim at gunpoint and stole the victim's jewelry. The suspect then ran away in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5'11" with a medium build. He was wearing black clothing and had a black bandana on his face.

Shortly after midnight, police declared an "all clear" in the area, and said there was no further threat to the community.

This incident comes two days after a student was shot and killed on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson. Police say 20-year-old Forrest Beckett Keys was shot near a parking garage on campus. The suspect remains at large in that case.