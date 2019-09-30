GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is charged with a DUI after driving drunk the wrong-way in Glendale with kids in the vehicle, court documents say.
The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 28, around 1 a.m. in the area of Dysart Road at Glendale Avenue.
According to court documents, police watched driver Joshua Degurski, 30, heading north on Dysart Road in a black 2019 Kia Stinger. The police said in court documents that Degurski was going 25 to 30 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone.
Court documents say the police watched Degurski swerving into the center turning lane.
When Degurski reached Nothern Avenue, court documents say he veered into oncoming traffic and started driving north in the southbound lanes.
Police stopped Degurski at this point. During the stop, court documents say police witnessed another man and two kids in the car with Degurski.
The two children are 8 and 11 years old, court documents say.
Police smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Degurski's breath during the stop, court documents report.
Additionally, according to court documents, police noticed that Degurski had bloodshot, watery eyes and heavily slurred speech.
After failing a standardized field sobriety test, court documents say Degurski was arrested for a DUI.
Degurski was then taken to Fourth Avenue Jail where he was booked.