PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are responding to reports of a robbery at Desert Sky Mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix. The mall was evacuated following the incident.
According to Phoenix police, the robbery occurred at a business and they are currently looking for outstanding suspects. Police added that no shots were fired.
At this time, the scene is being secured by officers and there are no reported injuries.
A viewer told Arizona's Family that there is heavy police presence in the area and customers were told to evacuate.
Police asks anyone who needs to be reunited with family or loved ones can gather at the parking lot near La Curacao.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story
