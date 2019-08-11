PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police responded to reports of a robbery at Desert Sky Mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.
The mall was evacuated following the incident.
Shoes scattered in the middle of an empty mall and food left abandoned at the food court, painted the picture of panic and chaos.
Initial calls reported the incident as an active shooter situation.
"Phoenix Police responded to a call [reporting] multiple calls of shots fired," said Cox.
Panicked patrons and employees evacuated the mall believing there may be an active shooter.
“I just seen everyone running out," said Michelle, a mall employee, who didn't want to give her full name.
Luckily there was no shooting. Instead, Phoenix PD said it was a smash and grab robbery at one of the jewelry stores. What was believed to be gunfire, was the sound of the burglars smashing jewelry cases.
“That is what caused people to think shots were being fired was the breaking of the glass. The glass was struck multiple times with a long iron rod or pole of some sort," said Cox.
“Because of the loud noise, everybody panicked,” said Michelle, who saw the whole scene unfold.
Cox said officers cleared the mall while they searched for the suspects in the mall. Police added that no shots were fired during the incident.
On the heels of the tragic mass shootings in El Paso Texas and Dayton Ohio, witnesses say people are on edge and fearful.
"Running like crazy! And I think that because of everything happening in the world with the other mall shootings and stuff like that. That's what caused the panic, but there were no shots fired," said Michelle.
Police say the two suspects fled in a vehicle and are still on the loose. They ask that if anyone knows anything to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness.
Man did this thread go in the dumpster fast.
