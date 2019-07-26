PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) - A newly-released police report is providing more details about a Phoenix man who admitted to law enforcement that he killed his wife and daughters.
Austin Smith said “God told him to shoot” back in April, because he thought his wife was having an affair.
Now, Arizona’s Family has obtained the police report from an incident months earlier when police took Smith's guns away.
On the evening of November 21, Phoenix responded to the family home on West Minnezona Avenue.
According to the police report it was there they found Smith outside, armed with a holstered handgun. He had been yelling that “there were people outside trying to kill him.”
The report says Smith didn’t threaten officers, but he told them “his brother was going to kidnap his wife.”
Smith told officers he consumes THC oil and “eats marijuana.”
Police ended up taking three unsecured firearms out of the home; a loaded rifle sitting on his bed and two handguns.
Smith’s partner of 11 years, Dasia Patterson, told police that Smith had “never acted like this before until just recently” and that he had become “extremely paranoid,” asking her if she heard noises around the house. She said that he now “talked to people that were not there.”
Patterson also told police that Smith suspected her parents were planning on killing him, and that one of their recent visits to the house was a concealed attempt to “scope the place out.”
Smith was eventually petitioned into a mental health facility for evaluation.
After he was released from the psychiatric center, Smith got his three guns back.
Smith would kill Patterson, two of his young girls, and another man a few months later.
Police told Arizona’s Family that the weapons had been returned to Smith because he didn’t have any warrants and wasn’t prohibited from having guns, so legally they had to give them back to him.
