BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are searching for a pair of teens who allegedly burglarized several vehicles in Buckeye and shot at two people in a pickup truck.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, in the Windmill Village neighborhood northwest of Yuma Road and Verrado Way, south of Interstate 10. The Buckeye Police Department on Sunday released Ring video of the suspects in the area about an hour before the shooting.
According to police, two people in a pickup truck said they confronted the suspects right after one of their vehicles was burglarized. That’s when one of the suspects reportedly pulled a handgun. “As the victims attempted to drive away, one of the suspects fired multiple rounds at [their] truck striking it with one of the rounds nearly missing the driver,” a spokeswoman for Buckeye Police Department said in a news release.
Officers canvassing the area for the suspects found several “vehicles with doors open or obvious signs someone had entered them.” They also discovered a truck that had been stolen from the area earlier.
“Evidence was located that linked the two suspects not only to the shooting but to the stolen vehicle and the multiple vehicle burglaries,” the Buckeye Police Department said.
The suspects are described as Hispanic teens between 15 and 18 years old.
One is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing roughly 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, including “peach fuzz” and a slight mustache. He was wearing a Utah Jazz jersey with Karl Malone’s name and the number 32. He also had on black jeans and tennis shoes.
The other suspect is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. He also has brown eyes and hair, with a slight mustache. He was wearing a short-sleeved shirt and jeans.
If you recognize either of the teens or know anything about the burglaries or shooting, please call the Buckeye Police Department at 623-364-6400.