CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for the SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian in Chandler Monday night. It happened at McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard around 8 p.m., and was recorded by a surveillance camera at a nearby convenience store.
Police said the pedestrian was crossing Chandler Boulevard mid-block when the SUV that was heading west in the curb lane hit them. Witnesses told investigators the SUV was a dark color and was towing an empty 10- to 12-foot extended flat-be trailer. Police believe that SUV will have front-end damage on the passenger side.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Chandler Police Department released a short clip from the surveillance video. The SUV is visible in the background.
Police are asking for the public's help finding the SUV and identifying the driver. If you have any information, please call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).